Megan Fox gives simple advice to her eldest son, Noah, who sometimes likes to wear dresses to school: “Be confident.” “Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses sometimes,” Fox, who shares three boys with fellow actor Brian Austin Green, said during an interview on “The Talk”﻿ Thursday. She added that even though she sends Noah to a “really liberal, hippy school,” in California, he sometimes “still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’” “We’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says,” Fox said to applause from fellow panelists on the CBS show and the audience.

It seems the advice is working. “He stopped wearing dresses for a while. He just wore one two days ago to school. And he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’” Fox said. “And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in.’ But he’s like, ‘I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’” A few years ago, Green also defended his son’s fashion choices to people who criticized the boy after Fox posted a picture of him in a Princess Elsa dress in a sweet Instagram post. Watch: Megan Fox mom-shamed for family photos. Story continues below.

“My son, he’s 4, and I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” Green said during a 2017 interview with Hollywood Pipeline. “To them I say, ‘I don’t care.’ He’s 4 and if we wants to wear it, then he wears it.” The actor added: “He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So, if he wants to wear a dress? Awesome. Good on him.”

Fox has said before that the kids are encouraged to wear whatever they want. “I grew up in a Pentecostal household, it’s Southern Christian ... the women in the church aren’t allowed to wear pants, you can only wear dresses, you can’t wear makeup or jewelry, so it’s a really sort of oppressive environment to grow up in,” the actor said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2016. “But I sort of lean left of that now ... Noah wears dresses. So, there are no rules,” she said. “You can be whatever you want to be in my house!”