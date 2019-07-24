Meghan Markle Joked About Her Acting Career At The 'Lion King' Premiere

Billy Eichner, who stars in the “live-action” remake of “The Lion King,” recently got to meet his former Northwestern University classmate, Meghan Markle, at the London premiere of the film last week.

In an interview with NBC’s “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” on Tuesday, Eichner said that he and the Duchess of Sussex spoke about their shared alma mater when they met and even discussed their old acting teachers in school.

“Meghan and I both went to college together. We were both theatre majors at Northwestern. We didn’t know each other when we were there, but we were there at the same time,” the “Billy on the Street” star said.