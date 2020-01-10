Hey, people currently hating on Meghan Markle: you can leave babies with caregivers for short periods of time. I know! What a concept!
Following their vacation in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan flew back to London without Archie to resume their royal duties. Meghan’s return sans baby, on the heels of the couple’s shocking decision to step back from senior royal duties on Wed., was especially scrutinized by the mom-shaming type on Twitter.
Sigh.
Watch the video above to see what people are saying about Meghan and who took care of baby Archie in Canada.
