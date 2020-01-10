Hey, people currently hating on Meghan Markle: you can leave babies with caregivers for short periods of time. I know! What a concept!

Following their vacation in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan flew back to London without Archie to resume their royal duties. Meghan’s return sans baby, on the heels of the couple’s shocking decision to step back from senior royal duties on Wed., was especially scrutinized by the mom-shaming type on Twitter.

Sigh.

What kind of mother leaves a young baby for 3 days in a different country, she is a BAD mother — sue (@Feisty_Female) January 10, 2020

The nanny is there and probably her Mother. Not like the child is alone. BTW Military and single parents make these decisions every day. I doubt Harry or Meghan would leave Archie in a dangerous situation. Stop being a cyberbully and leave them alone. — FFWIR 🇳🇿 (@FosterFurbaby) January 10, 2020

