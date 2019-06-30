Two unusual things happened in London on Saturday. A major league baseball game was held there for the first time during the regular season, and it featured a surprise appearance by the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry was expected at the event: the MLB is a charity partner of the Invictus Games, the competition Harry runs for wounded or injured military members. He had been invited to throw the first pitch at the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

The royal couple told people at the game that they were up all night with baby Archie, but they both showed up, even though Meghan is still officially on maternity leave.

Naturally, the pair met and posed with both teams, and were gifted two different sporty baby onesies.