After months of rumors, Meghan Markle’s role with Vogue has finally been unveiled.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account confirmed Sunday that the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, alongside Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful. She is the first guest editor of a September issue ― generally seen as the most important issue of the year ― in the magazine’s 103-year history.

In a statement shared on the Sussex Royal page, Meghan said it was “rewarding, educational and inspiring” to work on the issue, which is titled “Forces for Change.”

“To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created,” Meghan said in the statement. “A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover.”