Watch Meghan Markle Sweetly Surprise Patrons Of Her New Charity Line

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Smart Works on January 10, 2019 in London, England.

Meghan Markle knows exactly what her fans want to see.

The Duchess of Sussex gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at her new capsule clothing collection in a candid Instagram story on the Sussex Royal account on Wednesday.

The charitable clothing line is a partnership between four brands (Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo) and will benefit the duchess’s royal patronage Smart Works, which helps unemployed women by providing interview coaching and work-appropriate wardrobes.

In the sweet clip, Meghan smiles and giggles after surprising the women who were coming in to pose for the shoot. The video is set to the 1977 song “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers.

Dressed fairly casually in a blue shirt, jeans and heels, the former “Suits” actress also helped style the women for the shoot.