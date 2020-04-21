The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in late March relocated from their temporary home on Vancouver Island to Los Angeles, Meghan’s hometown. The couple got to work delivering meals on behalf of Project Angel Food, a nonprofit charity in Los Angeles that prepares and brings food to people with AIDS and other critical illnesses, as well as keeping up with their U.K. patronages.

On Sunday night, the royals issued a scathing letter to the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Express and the Mirror, announcing that they were cutting off contact with the four U.K. tabloid newspapers and would no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”