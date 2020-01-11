The Times gave no details about what Meghan’s voiceover would involve, but said Disney would make a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders in return.

The newspaper did not say where the information had come from.

A spokeswoman for Meghan had no immediate comment on the report.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Disney.

A royal source said on Saturday that discussions regarding future plans for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are progressing well and should conclude within days not weeks.