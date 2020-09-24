This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines for their appearance on the TIME100 special on ABC, which saw the couple urge Americans to vote in the upcoming election and combat the spread of disinformation and hate speech online — something U.S. President Donald Trump took issue with.

For the special appearance, Markle, 38, went with the perfect autumn outfit, donning a brown silk shirt by Victoria Beckham, black cropped trousers by Alexander Wang, and classic black pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

The duchess is known for her polished, understated style, and her flare for fashion really comes out during the fall months. With chic long coats, fitted blazers and leather separates, Markle really knows how to pull off understated fall fashion.

So we’re taking a look back at some of Meghan Markle’s best fall-worthy outfits. Click on the slideshow below to see why the duchess is an expert at dressing for the fall:

