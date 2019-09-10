Hillary Clinton Says She's 'So Inspired' By Meghan Markle

Pier Marco Tacca via Getty Images Hillary Clinton at the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum 2019 in Cernobbio, Italy on Sept. 6. The former U.S. secretary of state recently

Hillary Clinton publicly praised Meghan Markle in a sweet Instagram dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex and her commitment to women.

The former U.S. secretary of state said she is “so inspired” by the duchess’ charity partnership with Smart Works, which helps to dress and prepare women for job interviews.

“I’m so inspired by how Meghan Markle — aka one half of @sussexroyal — is representing the U.S. in the U.K. and on the world stage,” Clinton wrote in a weekend post that included a black-and-white photo of the duchess hugging a woman.

“Meghan’s new project: Helping @SmartWorksCharity equip women who have been out of the workforce with the office essentials they need to feel confident in job interviews and beyond,” Clinton added.

“The ability to earn their own paycheck is a key part of women’s economic, social, and cultural equality, and it can all start with some smart suits.”