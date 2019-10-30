Even though Meghan Markle hasn’t lived in Canada for nearly two years, it’s clear she still loves Canadian fashion.
To wit: the Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted wearing two new gold rings by Montreal-based brand Vargas Goteo, Hello magazine reports.
On Oct. 25, Markle attended a gender equality discussion and, along with donning a chic burgundy sweater and matching pencil skirt and heels, the 38-year-old mum sported the Canadian-designed jewelry.
Vargas Goteo, which was founded in 2010 by designer Alex Prijic Smith, says on its website that one of the company’s main goals is to highlight “the conservation of poached, illegally traded and irresponsibly sourced wildlife,” by “creating statement pieces that start a conversation about conservation.”
Harry and Meghan’s life work
Conservation is something Markle and her husband Prince Harry want to focus some of their energies toward in the coming years.
In an interview with journalist Tom Bradby for the documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” Harry spoke out about how the environment will shape his and Markle’s work.
WATCH: Harry and Meghan focus on conservation during royal tour. Story continues below.
“The rest of our lives, especially our life’s work, will be predominantly focused on Africa, on conservation,” he said. “There are a lot of things to be done. There’s a lot of problems here, but there’s also huge potential solutions.”
Harry also wrote about the importance of conservation in a column for The Telegraph in September, arguing that it is “fundamental to our survival.”
A little ring can make a difference
To some people, wearing rings might not be seen as actively helping the conservation effort. But it means a lot to a small Canadian company for a woman of Markle’s status to wear their designs, as part of the proceeds from the jewelry go to environmental charities.
Some of the profits from the Manta Kiss Ring, which Markle wore, will go directly to the Manta Trust, a U.K.-based charity, “whose global work focuses on [manta] ray and marine habitat research and conservation,” Smith told People magazine.
“To see my work out there and on such a remarkable woman really is a dream come true,” Smith said. “Meghan always exudes ease and elegance, refinement and a freshness in everything she steps out in – I loved what she wore!”
Plenty of Canadian designers also love it when the duchess wears their designs, not only because they gain immediate international attention, but because the designs Markle wear also sell out quickly.
Some of the Canadian brands Markle has worn in the past few years include Sentaler, Aritzia, Mackage, House of Nonie, and Birks.
