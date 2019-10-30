WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex wore two rings from Montreal-based jewelry brand Vargas Goteo, a company that highlights conservation.

Even though Meghan Markle hasn’t lived in Canada for nearly two years, it’s clear she still loves Canadian fashion.

To wit: the Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted wearing two new gold rings by Montreal-based brand Vargas Goteo, Hello magazine reports.

On Oct. 25, Markle attended a gender equality discussion and, along with donning a chic burgundy sweater and matching pencil skirt and heels, the 38-year-old mum sported the Canadian-designed jewelry.

Vargas Goteo, which was founded in 2010 by designer Alex Prijic Smith, says on its website that one of the company’s main goals is to highlight “the conservation of poached, illegally traded and irresponsibly sourced wildlife,” by “creating statement pieces that start a conversation about conservation.”

Harry and Meghan’s life work

Conservation is something Markle and her husband Prince Harry want to focus some of their energies toward in the coming years.

In an interview with journalist Tom Bradby for the documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” Harry spoke out about how the environment will shape his and Markle’s work.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan focus on conservation during royal tour. Story continues below.