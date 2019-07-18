Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon women’s singles final together on Saturday for the second year in a row.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge sat in the Royal Box at Center Court, joined by Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

Meghan is a longtime friend of tennis great Serena Williams, who last year lost to Angelique Kerber in the final. On Saturday, Williams lost to Simona Halep, falling short in her bid to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.