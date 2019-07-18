LIVING
Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Again Attend Wimbledon Together

The royal sisters-in-law watched Simona Halep defeat Serena Williams in the women's singles final.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon women’s singles final together on Saturday for the second year in a row. 

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge sat in the Royal Box at Center Court, joined by Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton

Meghan is a longtime friend of tennis great Serena Williams, who last year lost to Angelique Kerber in the final. On Saturday, Williams lost to Simona Halep, falling short in her bid to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton Matthews share a laugh with others during the women's singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Kate opted for a green dress, by Dolce & Gabbana according to People, and Meghan wore a white button down shirt with a black-and-blue trimmed pleated white skirt. The royals both occasionally sported trendy black sunglasses during their outing. Pippa Middleton stunned in a blue and white ruffled dress. 

Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Retired tennis star Martina Navratilova stands behind the trio in the Royal Box.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Meghan made a surprise appearance at the tournament last week to support Williams, who is a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company.

Prior to the start of Saturday’s match, Kate met junior players Kamilla Bartone, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Polina Kudermetova and Giulia Morlet, according to the Kensington Palace official Twitter account.

