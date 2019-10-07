The Fab Four are back in action! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William have teamed up again for a cause that is very much dear to their hearts: mental health. The royal couples have lent their voices to a new mental health PSA, which will air in the U.K. on Monday night, as part of Britain’s National Health Service’s new online initiative, Every Mind Matters. “Everyone knows that feeling when life gets on top of us,” the Duke of Cambridge says at the beginning of a video clip, which was released yesterday. “We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping,” the Duke of Sussex continues. “We think there is nothing to be done, nothing we can do about it.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have made mental health a priority for their work.

The Duchess of Sussex then jumps in, reminding viewers that there’s help out there. “There are things we can do,” Duchess Meghan says. “From today, there’s a new way to help turn things around. Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health.” Finally, the Duchess of Cambridge adds her voice, saying, “It will get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel more in control.” According to the Every Mind Matters website, the project’s goal is to help people “manage and maintain your mental health, as good mental health makes such a difference. It helps us to relax more, achieve more and enjoy our lives more.”

The royal couples worked together in the past on mental health initiatives, such as The Royal Foundation's Heads Together program.

“Love Actually” director Richard Curtis, who produced the PSA, visited the royal couples at their homes in September at Kensington Palace and Frogmore Cottage in Windsor while they recorded their audio. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the program includes input from experts and British mental health charities. This project is the first time the two royal couples have worked together since they split their households in June. Previously, Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate collaborated on The Royal Foundation’s mental health initiative, Heads Together, which was launched in 2016.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in a group activity alongside Waves for Change to promote positive thinking on Sept. 24, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mental health was also a topic the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed during their recent royal tour in southern Africa. “I think most of the stigma is around mental illness, we need to separate the two … mental health, which is every single one of us and mental illness, which could be every single one of us,” Prince Harry noted after participating in a group mindfulness activity alongside the mental health organization Waves for Change. “Everyone has experienced trauma or is likely to experience trauma at some point during their lives. We need to try, not eradicate it, but to learn from previous generations so there’s not a perpetual cycle,” he continued.

The Duchess of Sussex talked about the importance of mental health during the royal tour of southern Africa.