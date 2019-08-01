Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama recently gave new mom Meghan Markle some heartfelt advice about motherhood while praising the “resiliency” of her own two daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18. “Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go,” Obama told the Duchess of Sussex in an interview for British Vogue released by the magazine on Monday. “Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be. Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside.” She also said that raising the two young women “has also taught me that my job is not to bulldoze a path for them in an effort to eliminate all possible adversity. But instead, I need to be a safe and consistent place for them to land when they inevitably fail; and to show them, again and again, how to get up on their own.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Michelle Obama with her daughter Malia during U.S. President Barack Obama's farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017.

Meghan served as a guest editor for British Vogue’s September issue, selecting a group of trailblazing women spotlighted as “forces for change.” The magazine hits newsstands on Aug. 2. Obama, in her interview, also told Meghan that she has advised her daughters to focus less on adhering to a path and more on “trying on new experiences until they find what feels right,” a process she wrote about in her best-selling memoir, “Becoming.” “Don’t just check the boxes you think you’re supposed to check, like I did when I was their age,” she said. “As a younger woman, I spent too much time worrying that I wasn’t achieving enough, or I was straying too far from what I thought was the prescribed path. What I hope my daughters will realize a little earlier is that there is no prescribed path, that it’s OK to swerve, and that the confidence they need to recognize that will come with time.” Obama said that if she had sons, her advice “would be exactly the same.”

PETER LINDBERGH via Getty Images The cover of British Vogue's September issue, entitled "Forces for Change," guest edited by Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shows photographs by Peter Lindbergh.