Meghan Markle can sell out a dress in an instant.

That’s just one of the powers she wields outside of her royal ones. It’s almost as though the minute she slips into a dress, that dress slips silently out of stores, furnishing the stuffed closets of all those who are clever and quick enough to clock the brand and hit “purchase” on their website.

The effect — and we’ll call it the Meghan Markle Effect — is not just the mark of a royal, but the mark of an “It” girl, a better name for what people now tend to call an “influencer.”

In fact, Lyst’s annual Fashion Report just named the Duchess of Sussex the most powerful dresser of 2019, citing her uncanny ability to wear something and spark a 216 per cent uptick in searches for similar items. (Sitting just behind her on the list are stars like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Cardi B, and Kylie Jenner.)

In light of this new title, we’ve put together a slideshow with a few of the Duchess’ most memorable looks.