Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Having Another Baby

There’s a new royal baby on the way!

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

They couple welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. He’s seventh in line to the throne, but his parents chose not to give him a royal title.

Misan Harriman Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a new photo with the news that they are expecting another child.

The couple shared a black-and-white photo by their friend, photographer Misan Harriman, who captured them outdoors.

The couple married in May 2018, and announced that they were expecting their first child in October of that year. They surprised the public by choosing the name “Archie” over more conventional royal names like Alexander, Edward or Albert.

Just hours after Archie was born, Prince Harry gave a brief interview to assembled reporters, beaming as she shared the news that he had officially become a dad.

Watching the baby be born was “the most amazing experience I could have ever possibly imagined,” he said. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

Later, after a reporter pointed out that he couldn’t stop smiling, he added that he’s “so incredibly proud” of his wife.

“As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for,” he said. “I’m just over the moon.”

Watch: Prince Harry’s sweet interview right after his wife, Meghan Markle, gave birth to a baby boy. Story continues after video.

Meghan broke royal tradition by choosing not doing a photo shoot with the new baby the same day she gave birth. The move was applauded by many moms, among them HuffPost Canada Parents editor Natalie Stechyson, who wrote, “Even as the world clamours for these first images of the royal babies, those perfect pics can be damaging to new moms who, you know, look and feel ever so slightly less coiffed mere hours or days after giving birth.”

At their first press conference with the baby, two days after he was born, Meghan said the baby “has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with their two-day-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 8, 2019.

“It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing,” she said. “I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

Harry and Meghan’s situation has changed quite a bit since the birth of their firstborn. Last January, they announced they planned to step down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family. They spent several month in British Columbia before moving to Meghan’s home state of California.

This November, Meghan opened up about her pregnancy loss over the summer.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in a piece for the New York Times. “In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.”

Their new baby will be the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild. Her ninth, a boy born to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, was born on Feb. 9. Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daughter, announced in December that she and her husband Mike Tindall are expecting their third child.