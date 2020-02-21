Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Drop 'Sussex Royal' Branding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be using “Sussex Royal” branding going forward, a spokesperson for the couple said on Friday, according to multiple outlets.

The change will go into effect following the pair’s step back from royal life, which is effective March 31.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the spokesperson added.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” the spokesperson said, adding that all prior trademark applications with the branding have been withdrawn.

Harry and Meghan’s Instagram account is currently branded as “SussexRoyal.” The couple’s new website, which launched in early January on the day they announced their step back from royal life, uses the domain name sussexroyal.com.

Meghan Markle's Time In Canada See Gallery

Earlier this week, a spokesperson confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal duties will officially end on March 31.

“In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization,” a spokesperson confirmed on behalf of the couple. “The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year.”

The announcement also said that “the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.”

Both Harry and Meghan will return to the U.K. soon to carry out the last of their official royal engagements. The prince will appear alongside singer Jon Bon Jovi to record the song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games choir.

Additionally, the pair will step out together on March 5 for the Endeavor Awards, followed by an appearance two days later at the Mountbatten Festival of Music. The couple will also appear alongside the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on March 9 to mark Commonwealth Day.