Why The Royal Couple Just Unfollowed Everyone Off Instagram

Don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s them. Really. Besides, you weren’t the only one whose heart was broken. It happened to everyone. No profile was spared.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to unfollow everyone off Instagram — every last person — as they did on Aug. 1, then there must be a good, even great, reason. Right?

Well, the royal couple probably wasn’t following you in the first place, but you get the point. And there is a good reason, a special occasion.

Against the longstanding tradition of silent royal wives, Meghan Markle guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, a “Forces for Change” issue for which she, rather than posing for the cover, selected 15 changemaking women — models, actors, writers, activists — to grace the magazine’s pages.

