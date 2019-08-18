'Suits' Made A Cute Reference To Former Star Meghan Markle

When one of the cast members of your moderately successful cable drama leaves to join the British Royal Family, it must be hard not to make the occasional reference to those bizarre circumstances.

And that’s exactly what the legal drama “Suits” did this week.

Meghan Markle appeared on the first seven seasons of show before she left to move to England, marry Prince Harry and become the Duchess of Sussex. The show handled her exit by having her character, Rachel, have a wedding of her own to fellow lawyer Mike (Patrick J. Adams, a Canadian actor had a hilarious reaction to the royal couple’s engagement when it was announced). At the end of the show’s seventh season, Rachel and Mike moved to Seattle, where they started their own law practice.

In the episode that aired this past week, Adams’ character Mike returns to the show. When asked how Rachel’s doing, his response has a little wink to real-life circumstances: “Good,” he says. “In fact, if I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me.”