'Suits' Made A Cute Reference To Former Star Meghan Markle

When one of the cast members of your moderately successful cable drama leaves to join the British Royal Family, it must be hard not to make the occasional reference to those bizarre circumstances.
And that’s exactly what the legal drama “Suits” did this week.
Meghan Markle appeared on the first seven seasons of show before she left to move to England, marry Prince Harry and become the Duchess of Sussex. The show handled her exit by having her character, Rachel, have a wedding of her own to fellow lawyer Mike (Patrick J. Adams, a Canadian actor had a hilarious reaction to the royal couple’s engagement when it was announced). At the end of the show’s seventh season, Rachel and Mike moved to Seattle, where they started their own law practice.
In the episode that aired this past week, Adams’ character Mike returns to the show. When asked how Rachel’s doing, his response has a little wink to real-life circumstances: “Good,” he says. “In fact, if I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me.”
We don’t know if Meghan saw the nod to her new life, or if she still watches “Suits” — last fall, she told fans she hadn’t seen the most recent season. But it’s not like duchesses just give up TV: we know she watched “The Good Place,” via that show’s star Jameela Jamil, who was featured in Meghan’s issue of British Vogue. (On the show, Jamil’s snobby name-dropping character Tahani takes credit for introducing Meghan to Prince Harry; Jamil said Meghan jokingly thanked her for the introduction when they talked about the Vogue cover.)
Meghan is also still in touch with many of her “Suits” co-stars. Many of her former co-stars were invited to the royal wedding — in addition to her onscreen husband Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer and Rick Hoffman were all there, too.