Leave it to fashion icon Meghan Markle to turn even the most bewildering of clothing items into a fall fashion trend.

Google searches for “sleeveless turtlenecks” saw a noticeable spike, after the Duchess of Sussex wore a black knit sleeveless turtleneck in a Zoom interview with activist Malala Yousafzai on Sunday.

The Sussex royals united with Yousafzai for an eye-opening conversation on International Day of the Girl, which covered girls’ education and how their family has spent time together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bold look, which she’s rocked in 2018 with a similar turtleneck, caused a stir among Royal Family fans who adored Meghan’s professional aesthetic.

Among the fashion-forward, Meghan received nods of approval for figuring out a use for a clothing item that calls for bare arms and cosy necks.

If you’re looking to replicate Meghan’s ensemble, you’ll need cash to spare as it costs around $306 from designer brand Annie Bing. But if you don’t have a royal bank account, round-ups by outlets like People show that more affordable dupes are available.

And luckily, it’s possible to follow in Meghan’s footsteps in other ways: As big fans of Malala’s organization, the Malala Fund, Meghan and Harry are asking viewers of the conversation to “join them in helping girls continue to learn during and after COVID-19.”