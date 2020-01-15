Meghan Markle has been spotted in public for the first time since returning to Canada.

The Duchess of Sussex stopped by the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver Tuesday to ”discuss issues affecting women in the community” and have some tea, according to a Facebook post by the registered charity.

The centre provides a safe space, resources and advocacy for women and children in one of Canada’s lowest-income neighbourhoods. The Downtown Eastside is considered the epicentre of B.C.’s drug overdose crisis, and “as ground zero for violence against Indigenous women and girls.”

Markle is a vocal supporter of the rights of girls and women.

Markle’s public appearance comes a day after she and Prince Harry received the green light from the Queen to “step down” as senior royals and split their time between Canada and the U.K.

The former “Suits” actress was photographed by the Daily Mail earlier Tuesday boarding a float plane from Victoria.