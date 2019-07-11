People Are Calling Meghan Markle A 'Diva' For Wanting Privacy At Wimbledon

Meghan Markle stepped out alongside two of her friends to watch pal Serena Williams play at the Wimbledon tennis tournament last week ― an outing that caused a bit of bad publicity for the royal.

During the match, the security detail for the Duchess of Sussex caused a tiff by asking other spectators not to take photos of her, or even photos in her direction.

Sally Jones, a former BBC reporter who was at the match, was among those approached with the request. In an article Jones wrote for The Telegraph, she said a member of Markle’s security team tapped her on the shoulder and said, “Would you not take photographs of the duchess? She’s here in a private capacity.”

Jones was especially upset because, she said, she was actually snapping a photo of Williams ― not the duchess. The incident caused Jones to criticize both Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.