Hundreds Protested Meghan Murphy's Talk At A Toronto Public Library

TORONTO — Several hundred protesters gathered Tuesday outside a Toronto library where a self-described feminist spoke inside about her views on gender identity. The Toronto Public Library has been under intense criticism in recent weeks in the build up to the talk by freelance writer Meghan Murphy, who said she does not recognize transgender people. “Trans rights are human rights!” the crowd shouted near the downtown library, which allowed the event to continue, citing the right to free speech.

“Trans rights are human rights!” Meghan Murphy and attendees leave library to a chorus of boos. pic.twitter.com/2065nXeGZI — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) October 29, 2019

The #TakeBackTPL protest officially starts in two minutes. Guess the turn out is ok. pic.twitter.com/taUUClrtfe — Ashley Cooper (@ashleyjaycooper) October 29, 2019

Gwen Benaway, fresh from winning the Governor General’s Literary Award for poetry earlier in the day, said she was there to continue the fight for transgender rights. “We are part of the community, this is our library and we have a right to be here,” said Benaway, a transgender woman who is offended by Murphy’s stance. She was backed up by an emotional but peaceful crowd.

hey look, it’s @GwenBenaway getting things off to a brilliant, passionate start at the @PrideToronto pre-#TakeBackTPL rally!



see you outside the Palmerston Library soon! 💖✊ pic.twitter.com/hOtMLvWhhV — daniel sarah karasik (@fondfaun) October 29, 2019

Here's everyone sitting down and holding up the books by trans writers that they brought to the #TakeBackTPL protest. Clearly a lot of book lovers in the crowd.#TOPoli@torontolibrarypic.twitter.com/qMmTs4i3Fi — Julia Duchesne (@juliamusing) October 29, 2019

“This is transphobia,” said Cheri DiNovo, a longtime LGBTQ activist and former Ontario legislator. “It is not feminism because she doesn’t include all women, she doesn’t include trans women.” Inside, about a hundred attendees, mostly women, listened to Murphy talk for 30 minutes.

Several people inside the library now reading and holding up signs saying "Trans women are women" and "Deplatforming is not the same as censorship." And a trans flag. pic.twitter.com/1HC2ZMhJC7 — Julia Duchesne (@juliamusing) October 29, 2019

“It’s ridiculous, but here we are,” Murphy said of the crowd outside. “I’m told organizers had to go to 20 different spots before coming to the library. I’m glad we’re having this conversation despite some local activists and the seemingly confused local mayor.” Mayor John Tory had expressed disappointment that the public library allowed the event. Murphy said she wanted to clarify her position, saying she has been maligned by the media and transgender activists. “If you’re born male, you remain male for life,” she said.

What amazing turn out tonight to declare no to hate. #pridetopic.twitter.com/2qJLurx7Iq — Pride Toronto (@PrideToronto) October 29, 2019

She also said that the “trans-activist movement has made for the erasure of women.” Outside, the crowd grew and waited for audience members to leave. Many held signs that read “No hate in our city” and “Trans lives matter.” They jeered when audience members, who had to be escorted out by police, left.

The poem is now being interrupted by very loud boos as the guests leave from the front door. A chant of "trans rights are human rights" begins. pic.twitter.com/9qc8dqCsFy — Julia Duchesne (@juliamusing) October 29, 2019