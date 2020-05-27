Karen Ducey/Getty Images Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves the British Columbia Superior Courts in Vancouver on Sept. 23, 2019. The telecommunications executive was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018.

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia Supreme Court is scheduled to release a key decision Wednesday in the U.S. extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Justice Heather Holmes is releasing her ruling on the issue of so-called double criminality.

The legal arguments centre on whether the allegations Meng is facing in the U.S. would be a crime in Canada.