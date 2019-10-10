Half Of Millennials Have Quit A Job For Mental Health Reasons: Study

TORONTO — Mental health challenges have invaded the workplace, and companies are losing workers over it. And if new findings are true, it’s especially impacting younger people. A study published Monday in the Harvard Business Review, which was co-authored by ﻿Mind Share Partners, SAP and Qualtrics, found one in five respondents, half of millennials (23 to 38 years old) and three-quarters of Generation Z (under 23) “had voluntarily left roles in the past for mental health reasons.” And despite the fact that nearly 60 per cent of respondents said they experienced symptoms of a mental health condition in the past year, less than a third said they felt comfortable talking about these challenges at work. There are plenty of examples to illustrate why. When Angela Gregory, a 46-year-old TV producer in Norfolk, Va., spiralled into a tailspin following the loss of her father, she tapped into her vacation days to get by. She had used all of her vacation days in the first two months of the year. “I had gotten to the point where I couldn’t function. I was deeply depressed,” she explained. “When it hit me, it hit me hard.”

I just wanted to just get through it, and I wasn’t able to get through it. Angela Gregory on depression

Gregory never revealed what she was going through until her bosses confronted her about it. “I really bottled it all up and that was a huge mistake on my part,” she said. “I just wanted to just get through it, and I wasn’t able to get through it.” She said she explained to her managers why she was taking so much time off, and they seemed to understand. But when she went over her annual allotment of sick days, Gregory got reprimanded for it. “They knew why I missed all the days, they knew I was in counselling,” she said. “I thought I was doing all of the right things at that point.” Resiliency expert Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, who also works as a senior education developer at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., told HuffPost Canada that despite years of efforts, the stigma around mental health is still very real. “People are concerned about the repercussions,” she said. The study, which featured responses from 1,500 people aged 16 and older working full-time jobs in the U.S., appears to back that up. “Oftentimes, individuals managing mental health conditions are associated with negative perceptions and stereotypes such as being irresponsible, incompetent, lazy, or dangerous,” the study said.

Companies have their own business realities to deal with. After all, work doesn’t stop because people don’t feel well. But working too hard, especially when you’re not at your best, can have negative consequences, and Dr. Hanley-Dafoe said research shows it actually hinders performance in the long run. “Unfortunately, I think a lot of employees are actually getting burned out in hours that are technically not work hours, but they’re bringing work home with them. They’re not taking breaks. They’re working through their lunch hours. “And what the research says is working through your lunch hour and not taking breaks might get you the work done in the short term, but long term, the cost is actually greater than what you would have saved with productivity and performance.” Companies actually stand to benefit more from a workforce that avoids being overworked, according to Dr. Hanley-Dafoe. “When your people are feeling healthy and they’re balanced and they have good support, you’re actually going to get more out of them than when you’re working with people who are working post-40 hours a week.”

Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe/Twitter Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe is photographed at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., in June 2016. She says young people are entering the workforce with a new sense of boundaries and an awareness of their mental health.