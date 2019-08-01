Canadian Officials Seize 50 Kilograms Of Meth At Alberta-Montana Border

Agents stopped a semi-truck with an empty trailer for a secondary screening at the Coutts crossing southeast of Lethbridge just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, said Guy Rook, the Canada Border Services Agency’s southern Alberta director.

CALGARY — Alberta border officers say they have made their largest seizure of methamphetamine at a crossing into Canada from Montana.

Officers searched the truck’s cab and found a box and a large black duffel bag containing 33 bags of white crystals that turned out to be meth. In all, there were 50 kilograms of the drug that, if street-ready, police estimate would have been enough for 500,000 hits and worth $3 million.

“This is the largest seizure of methamphetamine the CBSA has had in Alberta,” Rook told reporters at the Calgary International Airport on Thursday.

“While every amount seized reduces the harm of it in our communities, this large amount is worth telling about, then steeling our resolve to keep it off the streets of Canada.”

Some of the bags, each weighing 1.5 kilograms, were dusted with a reddish-orange powder when they were discovered. Rook said it’s believed that substance is a spice, potentially meant to throw sniffer dogs off the scent.

“One could speculate it had something to do with that, but that’s inconclusive and it forms part of the investigation,” Rook said.