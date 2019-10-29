This should really go without saying by now, but please don’t wear a racist costume for Halloween. It was wrong in college, it’s wrong now, and it was wrong when the prime minister did it.

In the most recent racist costume news, Toronto couple Marty Fortier and Manuel Navarro are facing harsh online backlash after sharing photos of their Halloween couple’s costume to Instagram, first reported by LGBTQ news site the Advocate. Fortier dressed as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, while Navarro wore a sombrero, moustache, and sash in what is a pretty blatantly racist Mexican caricature.

Because dressing up as people dying in U.S. custody and the people detaining them is suuuuper funny.

The original posts have been taken down and both Fortier and Navarro’s accounts converted to private, but they continue to be dragged on Twitter.