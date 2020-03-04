Bloomberg Ends U.S. Presidential Bid, Throws Support Behind Biden

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is dropping out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race and endorsing former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden. “Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement Wednesday. “Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump ― because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.” Bloomberg noted that his poor showing on Super Tuesday made the delegate math “virtually impossible,” acknowledging “a viable path to the nomination no longer exists.” Bloomberg only won the American Samoa Democratic caucus on Tuesday, failing to win any other primaries.

.@MikeBloomberg, I can’t thank you enough for your support—and for your tireless work on everything from gun safety reform to climate change. This race is bigger than candidates and bigger than politics. It’s about defeating Donald Trump, and with your help, we’re gonna do it. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg said Biden has the “best shot” to defeat Trump. “I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country ― including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs,” Bloomberg’s statement said. “I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life. Today I am glad to endorse him ― and I will work to make him the next President of the United States.” The billionaire businessman’s campaign made it into the top tier of a crowded field of Democratic candidates after he was late to enter the race in November.