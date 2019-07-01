Michael De Adder/Twitter Michael de Adder shared the cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the border crisis on his social accounts.

The Canadian cartoonist who drew a viral depiction of U.S. President Donald Trump and the border crisis is defending his own credibility after his contract was terminated by a newspaper publisher.

“It sounds corny, but I have a personal code of conduct. It’s kept me employed for 20 years in a business that’s been dying for 10,” Michael de Adder wrote on Twitter on Monday.

He posted a cartoon last week which shows Trump standing by a golf cart, asking “Do you mind if I play through?” while standing above two bodies. The image recalls the drowning of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, in the Rio Grande River as they tried to cross the Mexico-U.S. border.

That same week, his freelance contract with Brunswick News and their four newspapers in New Brunswick was terminated. The cartoon was not published in the papers but was shared widely on social media.