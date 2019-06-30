Michael de Adder, a Canadian cartoonist who has been drawing professionally for almost two decades, saw his contract with four newspapers terminated with after a drawing of the U.S. president and the border crisis went viral.

The cartoon, shared by de Adder on Wednesdsay, features Donald Trump standing by a golf cart, above the bodies of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and 23-month-old daughter Valeria, who drowned on the bank of the Rio Grande trying to cross the Mexico-U.S. border. The post caught the attention of people across Canada and the U.S., including celebrities George Takei and “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, who said it was “Pulitzer Prize-worthy.”

Courtesy Michael de Adder Canadian cartoonist Michael de Adder lost his freelance contract with Brunswick News this week.

On Saturday, de Adder revealed on Twitter that he was “let go” from all the newspapers owned by Brunswick News: the Moncton Times Transcript, Fredericton Daily Gleaner, Telegraph-Journal and Telegraph Journal Saint John. De Adder’s career began in 2000. His work is syndicated in North America, and appears regularly in large-circulation newspapers including the Toronto Star and the National Post. When reached by HuffPost Canada on Sunday, he said he couldn’t speak about his contract but that speculation circulating on social media was “hitting it on the nose.

Whether the powers that be in America would make the connection between de Adder's cartoon and Brunswick News doesn't matter.

It seems that the Irving's don't want to take that chance. So they cut all ties.



An oil company has no business owning newspapers.#deAdder — Wes Tyrell (@tyrell_wes) June 30, 2019

Wes Tyler, a political cartoonist and president of the Association of Canadian, said, “Although [de Adder] has stated there was no reason given for his firing, the timing was no coincidence.” He noted that the Trump cartoon did not appear in the newspaper but its popularity across social media likely caught the eye of the Irving family, which has a monopoly on New Brunswick’s papers. Their companies which include oil and gas, and shipping and transportation are worth an estimated $10 billion, making them among Canada’s richest families. “For a brief period de Adder was the poster boy for the Anti-Trump movement. A good place to be if you’re a cartoonist, but a bad place to be if you work for a foreign oil company with business ties to the United States,” Tyler said in a statement on Facebook.

ete Power / The Globe and Mail/ Canadian Press James K. Irving, left, Arthur Irving, middle, and Jack Irving, right, at the 2008 Business Hall of Fame gala dinner in Toronto on May 6, 2008.

Brunswick News said they were not offered the Trump cartoon to publish. In a statement on Sunday morning, they said de Adder’s freelance contract was cancelled in order to bring in another cartoonist. The company called blame on the Trump cartoon for de Adder’s contract ending as “a false narrative.”

De Adder told HuffPost that he’s was taking time to process losing the work and to finish a book. “I loved drawing cartoons for my home province. I’m a proud New Brunswicker. I will survive.”

Cartoons from the past two weeks. #Trumppic.twitter.com/azKPtZFuHD — Michael de Adder (@deAdder) June 30, 2019