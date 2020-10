University Of Alberta Scientist Wins Nobel Prize For Hepatitis C Discovery

STOCKHOLM — British scientist Michael Houghton, who works at the University of Alberta, and Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Monday for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus. Announcing the prize in Stockholm, the Nobel Committee noted that the trio’s work helped explain a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn’t be explained by the previously discovered hepatitis A and B viruses. Their work, dating back to the 1970s and 1980s, has helped saved millions of lives, the committee said. “Thanks to their discovery, highly sensitive blood tests for the virus are now available and these have essentially eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis in many parts of the world, greatly improving global health,” the committee said. “Their discovery also allowed the rapid development of antiviral drugs directed at hepatitis C,” it added. “For the first time in history, the disease can now be cured, raising hopes of eradicating the hepatitis C virus from the world population.” Houghton is director of the University of Alberta’s Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute. The hepatitis C virus is a major source of liver disease that affects millions worldwide.

Claudio Bresciani via AP/CP Scientists Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice appear on a screen as they're announced the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference in Stockholm on Monday.

The World Health Organization estimates there are more than 70 million cases of hepatitis worldwide and 400,000 deaths each year. The disease is chronic and a major cause of liver inflammation and cancer. The medicine prize carried particular significance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has highlighted the importance that medical research has for societies and economies around the world. Nobel Committee member Patrick Ernfors drew a parallel between this year’s prize and the current rush by millions of scientists around the world to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “The first thing you need to do is to identify the causing virus,” he told reporters. “And once that has been done, that is in itself the starting point for development of drugs to treat the disease and also to develop vaccines against the disorder,” he continued. “So the actual discovery, viral discovery itself is a critical moment,” said Enfors. Alter was born in 1935 in New York and carried out his prize-winning studies at the U.S. National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., where he remains active, the committee said.