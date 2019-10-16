Green Party Turfs Candidate After He Asked Supporters To Vote NDP

TORONTO — The Green Party dumped a candidate after he announced Wednesday his decision to stop campaigning in Edmonton Strathcona and encouraged supporters to vote for the NDP.

Michael Kalmanovitch, a longtime environmental activist, announced his decision in a statement citing “scant resources and limited historical Green party success” in the federal riding.

“I ran this campaign with the goal of winning the Edmonton Strathcona riding, but based on polling projections, it has become clear that success is unlikely under our first-past-the-post system,” he wrote.

Watch: Green party says every policy in its platform is viewed through climate crisis. Story continues below video.