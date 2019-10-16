Green Party Turfs Candidate After He Asked Supporters To Vote NDP

TORONTO — The Green Party dumped a candidate after he announced Wednesday his decision to stop campaigning in Edmonton Strathcona and encouraged supporters to vote for the NDP.
Michael Kalmanovitch, a longtime environmental activist, announced his decision in a statement citing “scant resources and limited historical Green party success” in the federal riding.
“I ran this campaign with the goal of winning the Edmonton Strathcona riding, but based on polling projections, it has become clear that success is unlikely under our first-past-the-post system,” he wrote.
The Edmonton grocery store owner said his goal was policy change above gaining “personal political power.” He called himself a “person of conscience” who is devoted to “caring for my fellow humans and our shared home.”
Former NDP MP Linda Duncan won the riding in 2008 and has held it since — the party’s only Alberta seat. The environmental lawyer announced last year that she would not run for re-election.
Kalmanovitch asked his supporters to back the new NDP candidate in the race.
“That is why I am ending my campaign effective today, and calling on supporters to consider voting strategically for the candidate and party with the next best climate action plan. I believe that candidate is Heather McPherson of the NDP.”
Shortly after Kalmanovich published his statement, the Green Party announced his removal as a candidate. “The Green Party will have no further comment,” read a press release.
Because the decision comes after Election Canada’s deadline to add and remove candidates, Kalmanovitch’s name will remain on the ballot when voters head to the polls on Oct. 21.