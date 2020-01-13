Angry comments from the CEO of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. about the circumstances surrounding the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran are unprecedented, experts say.

Michael McCain tweeted from the company’s Twitter account Sunday night, saying he’s “very angry” after a colleague lost his wife and child when Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down shortly after takeoff from Tehran airport on Jan. 8, in what Iranian officials have described as an accident.

He says the 63 Canadians on board are “collateral damage” from the behaviour of “a narcissist in Washington.”