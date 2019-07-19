Yes, Michelle Obama Is Coming (Back) To Toronto

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Michelle Obama has become an extremely in-demand speaker.

Some people just exude cool. It’s a kind of cool that hangs about them like their own personal weather, that exits from their pores and forces everyone around them into a state of absolute wonder. Few people possess this magnetism in the way that Michelle Obama does, which is one of the many reasons her Becoming book tour stop, in Toronto in May, sold out in minutes. If you happened to miss that one, all hope is not lost. It’s just been announced that the former First Lady will be returning to Toronto to headline a tech festival on Sept. 24. Watch: Some of Michelle Obama’s greatest and most inspiring moments. Story continues below.

“We are honoured that Mrs. Obama has chosen Elevate as her first Canadian engagement following her incredibly successful book tour,” said Razor Suleman, co-founder and CEO of Elevate, in a press release. “She has championed women and young people, inspiring millions across Canada and around the world.” Since her departure from the White House in 2017, Michelle Obama has kept incredibly busy, casting a long shadow behind her. She’s done a 10-city tour for a memoir that sold 1.4 million copies in its first week, she appeared at the Grammy Awards, launched a global education initiative for young girls ... we could go on. Obama has officially entered a very small and cramped genre of political celebrities in which she seems to (read: absolutely does) reign supreme. In fact, a new poll just announced that Michelle Obama is now the most admired woman in the world. (She just dethroned Angelina Jolie for the spot.)

