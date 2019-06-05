North Americans Eat Thousands Of Plastic Particles Particles A Year: Study

University of Victoria biologist Kieran Cox , whose paper was published Wednesday, began by tracking down every study they could that estimated the plastics load in commonly consumed items of food and drink. Although they found nothing on meat and vegetables, they found 26 studies on fish, shellfish, sugar additives, salts and beer as well as on bottled and tap water.

A microplastic particle is any piece of plastic smaller than five millimetres, but many are much smaller and only visible under a microscope. They are produced when plastic items of all kinds break down in the environment.

It’s possible that humans may be consuming anywhere from 39,000 to 52,000 microplastic particles a year , according to a new study in the journal Environmental Science and Technology. With added estimates of how much microplastic might be inhaled, that number is more than 74,000.

If the saying “you are what you eat” is true, you might not be ready for these findings.

They estimated how much of those items would be consumed by an average North American following something close to American food guidelines.

The calcuated plastics dose those food items were introducing was between 39,000 to 52,000 microplastics particles a year into every individual. Female children were at the low end; adult males were at the high end.

The totals could be higher. Someone who drinks mostly bottled water could be gulping down an extra 90,000 pieces yearly. Nor does that include microplastics in air. Breathing introduces another 35,000 to 69,000 particles, according to the study.

And because that estimate only includes about 15 per cent of average caloric intake, Cox said it’s likely to be conservative.

“I would say the likelihood that it’s an underestimate of your total consumption over the year is pretty high.”

Much remains unknown about microplastics

Cox didn’t find any studies on microplastics in meats, fruits, vegetables or alcoholic drinks except beer. The pathways into food and humans are varied and ill-understood, he said.

“You can think about the middle of the grocery store — you walk through all those middle aisles and the vast majority of those items are going to be wrapped in plastic. Everyone can take a survey of their day and think about the items that they’re consuming that have a lot of plastic in them.”

The health impacts of microplastics are also mysterious.

Some plastics — BPA, for example, which disrupts endocrine function — are harmful in themselves. There is also evidence they can carry other toxins. Many particles are small enough to pass through cell membranes.