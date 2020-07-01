Pompeo Says Canada Day ‘Dimmed’ By Canadians Held Captive In China

MANUEL BALCE CENATA via Getty Images Michael Spavor, a Canadian businessman and Michael Kovrig, right, a former Canadian diplomat, detained in China since December 2018, are shown on a video monitor as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks during a news conference at the State Department on July 1, 2020, in Washington.

OTTAWA — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo marked Canada Day Wednesday by accusing the Chinese government of dimming celebrations this year with “trumped-up espionage charges” against two Canadians detained in China. Pompeo cited the Chinese Communist Party to suggest Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are being detained in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. “Canada’s national day celebrations are dimmed by the CCP’s recent decision to bring trumped-up espionage charges against Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor,” he told White House reporters.

Meng is facing extradition to the U.S. for charges of bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. She was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport. Days after, Kovrig and Spavor were arrested in China. Pompeo commended the Canadian government for “standing firm” on the independence of its justice system in the extradition case against Meng. “Hostage-taking for political gains puts China in league with the Irans and Venezuelas of the world,” Pompeo said. Kovrig and Spavor have been detained by Chinese authorities for nearly 19 months. They were formally charged with espionage last month. Weeks before the formal charges against the two Canadians, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled that the extradition proceeding against Meng would be allowed to proceed, crushing an attempt by the tech executive’s legal team to toss the case. The U.S. state secretary started his press conference by criticizing China for imposing a new national security law in Hong Kong, making activities perceived as secessionist, subversive, or terrorist illegal, including foreign intervention in the city’s affairs. Watch: Trudeau not changing his mind on extradition. Story continues below video.