Canadian Press Ontario Green party leader Mike Schreiner holds a first press conference at the Ontario legislature on June, 28 2018.

When asked what the Ford government could be doing better on environmental policy, Mike Schreiner starts laughing. “Well first of all, stop wasting our tax dollars sabotaging climate solutions,” the Ontario Green party leader said, referring to the provincial government’s $30-million fund to fight Canada’s carbon tax with advertisements and a court challenge. “Instead of wasting our money trying to sabotage solutions, let’s start investing in solutions.” Schreiner, Ontario’s first-ever Green MPP, is launching a 15-stop provincial tour to showcase climate change solutions that he says are good for the economy and human health, too.

He made his first official stop at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) in Oshawa, Ont. Wednesday afternoon. UOIT’s campus is “well on its way” to emitting zero carbon emissions, Schreiner told HuffPost Canada. Faculty are developing hydrogen-powered and ammonia-powered vehicles and are working on a solar-powered vehicle charging station that can give a car a 50 to 80-per-cent charge in just minutes. “All of those are certainly going to be important solutions. And [it’s] a great opportunity for Ontario to lead the [electric vehicle] and low emission vehicle revolution that’s happening around the world.” Schreiner noted that, historically, Oshawa has been a hub for manufacturing. “Obviously, Oshawa has the skilled workforce and the facilities to be a leader,” he said. Auto jobs leaving Oshawa The city’s residents have been making cars for as long as they’ve existed. General Motors first bought a facility there in 1918. But times are changing. Thirty years ago, GM employed more than 30,000 workers at its Oshawa plant. Today, that number is 2,600 and by next year, it will dwindle to just 300. Instead of fighting the federal government’s carbon tax, Ontario should be developing a strategy to create jobs in electric vehicle manufacturing, Schreiner said. “If we have a policy shift to actually embrace the global clean economy rather than fight against it, that creates opportunities to create jobs and generate prosperity which we can then invest in our communities.” Schreiner hopes championing that shift will translate into votes. He said he “absolutely” sees an opportunity for his party and its federal counterpart to pick up more seats in future elections.

Kenneth Armstrong/Canadian Press Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner and federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May make an announcement in Guelph, Ont. on May 25, 2018.

Ahead of Canada’s October election, Elizabeth May’s federal Green party has higher levels of support than ever before. One poll found that 12 per cent of Canadians plan to vote Green and 45 per cent are open to it. One poll of Ontario voters found a similar level of support for Schreiner’s party, with 11 per cent saying they’ll vote Green provincially. “The same forces that are leading to a surge in Greens federally, I think we’re feeling provincially as well,” he said. Canadians are interested in Green candidates because voters see climate change as an urgent threat and they want politicians who are “less hyper-partisan” and more willing to work across party lines, Schreiner said.