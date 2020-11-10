John Morris / Reuters Mi’kmaq First Nations fishing boats are seen parked at the harbour in Saulnierville, N.S., Oct. 20, 2020.

HALIFAX ― Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and a group of Mi’kmaq First Nations are buying Clearwater Seafoods Inc. for $1 billion, including debt.

The deal announced Monday would be the largest investment in the seafood industry by a Canadian Indigenous group and comes eight months after Halifax-based Clearwater said it was exploring a possible sale.

Clearwater shareholders would receive $8.25 per share which represents a 60.2 per cent premium to the average volume-weighted average price for the 20-day period preceding the strategic review announcement on March 5.

The transaction has received unanimous approval of Clearwater’s board and is subject to approval by Clearwater shareholders in January.

