OTTAWA — The federal government is going to pay a bonus to Canadian Armed Forces members at risk of exposure to COVID-19 because of their duties.

National Defence says troops deployed to long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec and others will be paid an extra $78 per day.

The military says the Exceptional Hazard Allowance is retroactive to when they started their duties and will be in effect until Sept. 30.

National Defence says these Forces members face the physical hardship of spending all of their shifts wearing full personal protective equipment for up to 12 hours a day.

It says many have served in these facilities for months while being away from their families during a highly challenging time.