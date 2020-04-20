Amidst the reality of social distancing, Canadians, who now have no other option besides sitting home and killing time, have started to ponder life’s big questions.

And so, a serious debate has taken a hold of the nation (or at least, eastern parts of the nation): what’s the right way to open a bag of milk?

Twitter user Shazia Donachie posted a photo of a bag opened by her husband, asking users whether he was right, or had instead committed a fatal household crime. The photo shows that Donachie’s husband snipped open both corners of the bag before putting it into a holding jug.

Somebody please tell my husband how to correctly open the bag the milk. It’s not at both ends, @Mike_Donachie 🙄😂#expatproblems pic.twitter.com/Rx28T1naW9 — Shazia Donachie 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Shazia_Donachie) April 19, 2020

But the replies to Donachie’s tweet proved that she and her husband weren’t the only people split on how to do it. When it comes to the issue of snipping open a bag of milk, Canadians are quite divided.

Ummmm... It IS supposed to be both ends. Unless you like a big glug of milk taking out an entire bowl of cereal, you monster. — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) April 19, 2020

I’ve been on the planet for 47 years and grew up in Woodstock (the dairy capital of Canada btw). Until today, I have never seen a milk bag cut twice. My mind is blown but I’m not taking sides! — Matt Brown (@MattBrownLdn) April 19, 2020

That’s just psychotic. It’s not a can of apple juice. — Scott Stratten (@unmarketing) April 19, 2020

Sorry - always been team both ends. Just a tiny one on the ‘other’ end though - simply for air flow. pic.twitter.com/njktPvr8Om — Lincoln McCardle (@Canucklehead_ca) April 19, 2020

Snipping both ends of a milk bag might seem bizarre to some, but team two-snip actually has some solid science backing their method. An additional snip helps re-direct air pressure to gently push out milk through the other side. It’s the difference between getting a big, and potentially messy, gulp out instead of a nice, steady stream.

Unless you want to use 2 hands (1 to pour, 1 to hold the corner of the bag so it doesn’t collapse) you need to snip the opposite corner for air flow.



Same concept as the vent on a jerry can. pic.twitter.com/VpaB96KtrO — James Ross 🇨🇦 (@DutchRosco) April 19, 2020

Some users pointed out that if that aesthetic of a double-snipped bag turns you off, all you really need for a silky pour is just a tiny cut on the other end.

Still, that wasn’t enough to convince some single-snippers, who maintain that cutting off both ends of is completely outrageous.

Intervention required. Only ONE end gets snipped. And yes, the angle does matter. — Canadiana Roberts 🇨🇦 ☘️ (@Exoticmau) April 19, 2020

There seems to be no unanimous answer to the question (and yes, it’s been debated many, many times). But one thing’s for sure — while Canadians work through the logistics of opening milk, everywhere else in the world the question isn’t “how?” but “why?”

Hi - Brit here. WHY IS YOUR MILK IN A BAG??? — Murad (@el_hadji_murad) April 19, 2020