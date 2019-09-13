Millennials are doing most of the borrowing as Canadian consumer debt rapidly heads towards the $2-trillion mark. But what if you had to pass a test prove you could afford to borrow in the first place? The idea could save us from ourselves.
Spending 'Stress' Test Could Help Canada's Millennials Rein In Debt
Spreading it from mortgages to credit cards and loans could be a good thing.
