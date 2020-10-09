Mindy Kaling Secretly Had A Baby In Lockdown

While the rest of us have been busy during this pandemic marathoning Netflix and idly ordering bigger sweats online, Mindy Kaling has been busy growing and giving birth to an actual human.

The famously private comedic actor, writer and director just announced in an interview on “The Late Late Show,” with Stephen Colbert, that her second child, a son, was born on Sept. 3.

Wait, WHAAAAAAAAA?

“Nobody even knew you were pregnant,” said Colbert. “I know, I know,” responded Kaling, laughing. “It’s like ... this is news to a lot of people. It’s true.”

Kaling has named her second-born Spencer. Taken from the surname, it means steward, and is increasingly becoming a gender-neutral choice for parents. The most famous Spencer in recent times was Hollywood icon Spencer Tracey. Of course, there’s also Spencer Pratt, the evil guy in “The Hills,” but moving on...

Instagram/ @mindykaling Mindy Kaling teased the 5.6 million followers on her Instagram account, before "The Late Show" aired, that she was about "to drop some big news."

Spencer’s big sister Katherine (“Kit,” to her mom) had a classic only-child reaction to the birth of her new sibling. “She was very ambivalent at first, I would say, to be generous,” said Kaling. “She was really worried about her toys getting taken ... and I think in her mind, because she’s two and a half, almost three, she thought that it would be another child that was her same size.”

The former star of “The Mindy Project” and “The Office” explained that fortunately things improved once Kit got the chance to lay eyes on her little brother. “She was delighted when he arrived home with me from the hospital and he was just a blob who couldn’t take her toys,” said Kaling. According to the newly minted mom of two, her eldest daughter is “a huge fan, now that she’s met him.”

This week, Kaling posted a rare picture of her daughter, whose face she has been careful not to show on social media. The two can be seen snuggling on the family’s predictably stylish fuschia-pink velvet sofa on the day of the vice-presidential debate.

Kaling captured the sweet pic:

″#ImVoting for my daughter Kit. I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity. Who show that measured and thoughtful responses are not a sign of weakness. I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is. But most importantly, I want her to see a President and Vice President whose capacity for empathy is their greatest quality. @joebiden @kamalaharris”