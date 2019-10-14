YakobchukOlena via Getty Images About half of women who miscarry undergo a surgery called a D&C, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Other, more rare types of miscarriages, such as ectopic and molar pregnancies, can also show very few symptoms early on. These types of miscarriages usually require medical and surgical management to keep the patient safe. 2. Bleeding during pregnancy means you’re having a miscarriage Just as not all miscarriages start and end with bleeding, not all bleeding during pregnancy means you’re having a miscarriage. Up to 25 per cent of women experience light vaginal bleeding in the first trimester, but only half of those women will go on to have a miscarriage, according to HealthLink B.C. The health agency also notes that light bleeding or spotting can occur during implantation. Bleeding in the second and third trimesters could mean there’s a problem, but may not indicate a miscarriage, HealthLink B.C. adds. While not “normal,” even some heavier bleeding during pregnancy may not signal a miscarriage. For instance, some women develop a subchorionic hematoma, which is bleeding under one of the membranes that surrounds the embryo. This is a common cause of vaginal bleeding in early pregnancy, according to My Health Alberta, and most expectant people go on to have a healthy baby. (But anyone who experiences vaginal bleeding during pregnancy should consult a medical professional). 3. Miscarriages happen because the expectant mother did something wrong Nope. Wrong. A recent study notes that about 60 per cent of miscarriages happen because of a chromosomal abnormality. In other words, it had nothing to do with anything the mother did or didn’t do. Other common causes include structural abnormalities in the uterus, blood coagulation disorders, endocrine disorders, and auto-immune disorders.

Cecilie_Arcurs via Getty Images Almost half of women who have had a miscarriage falsely believe they did something wrong.