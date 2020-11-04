Miss Vickie’s Canada is recalling some Kettle Cooked Potato Chips due to possible glass contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products were sold online and in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

Recalled products include Applewood Smoked BBQ, Spicy Dill Pickle, Jalapeno, Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar, Original Recipe, Sweet Southern BBQ, Sweet Chili and Sour Cream and assorted multi-packs.