11/04/2020 09:39 EST | Updated 29 minutes ago

Miss Vickie's Canada Recalls Kettle Chips Due To Possible Glass Contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says at least one person has been injured associated with the recall.

  • Canadian Press
Canadian Press/HO - CFIA

Miss Vickie’s Canada is recalling some Kettle Cooked Potato Chips due to possible glass contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products were sold online and in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

Recalled products include Applewood Smoked BBQ, Spicy Dill Pickle, Jalapeno, Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar, Original Recipe, Sweet Southern BBQ, Sweet Chili and Sour Cream and assorted multi-packs.

The CFIA says there has been one reported injury associated with the recall.

Consumers should not consume the products and retailers should not sell the recalled products.

The agency advises that people throw out or return the products.

