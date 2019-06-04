ANDREW MEADE/AFP/Getty Images Chief Commissioner Marion Buller at the closing ceremony of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Gatineau, Quebec on June 3, 2019.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says it is looking to help police services across Canada with recommendations from the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

In findings released Monday, the commission called on the association to make sure there is consistency in reporting mechanisms for reporting missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual people.

