Chris Young/The Canadian Press Former Ontario minister Mitzie Hunter is photographed following a cabinet shuffle on Jan. 17, 2018.

TORONTO — Another former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister has announced plans to seek the party’s top job. Mitzie Hunter, who served as education minister until the 2018 election that reduced the Liberals to third-party status, launched her leadership bid Wednesday night and said she hopes to rebuild the party’s fortunes. “Our party must reconnect, revitalize and reboot our approach to making this province more affordable and to creating more opportunities for Ontarians,” Hunter said in a speech delivered in her Toronto riding. “To do this we need a strong leader with an experienced background willing to make bold moves. That’s what we need and that’s why I’m running for leadership.” Hunter criticized the many program cuts made by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government since his Progressive Conservatives swept to power last year.

The 2018 provincial election, which handed Ford a majority mandate, saw the Liberals claim just seven seats in the legislature, one short of the threshold for official party status. Hunter was one of the few Liberals to be re-elected, a fact she cited as part of her personal history of beating the odds. As leader, Hunter said a key goal would be to knock on a million doors in the run-up to the 2022 election to ensure the Liberals are back in the political mix. Under her leadership, Hunter said the party's goals would include raising the high school education rate to 90 per cent, making it easier for workers to upgrade their skills or obtain new credentials, and extending the province's health insurance program to cover mental health care for residents under 30. "My vision is rooted in the everyday reality of Ontarians. That this province needs to become more affordable and we need to create more opportunities," Hunter said in prepared remarks.