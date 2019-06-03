Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett takes part in an event in Iqaluit on March 8, 2019. Bennett was the minister responsible for overseeing the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

GATINEAU, Que. — The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women wants health service providers across Canada to develop programs that could help young people recognize the signs of being targeted for exploitation.

The inquiry’s final report, released publicly this morning with more than 200 recommendations to the federal government, calls violence against First Nations, Metis and Inuit women and girls a form of “genocide” and a crisis that has been “centuries in the making.”

“As the evidence demonstrates, human rights and Indigenous rights abuses and violations committed and condoned by the Canadian state represent genocide against Indigenous women, girls, and (LGBTQ and two-spirit) people,” it concludes.

“These abuses and violations have resulted in the denial of safety, security, and human dignity.”

The report is to be formally handed over in a two-hour ceremony in Gatineau, Que., across the Ottawa River from Parliament Hill, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance.

