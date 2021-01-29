Moderna Slashing Number Of Vaccines For Canada By 25% Next Week

Radek Mica via Getty Images A doctor holds up a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use at a care home in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Jan. 14, 2021. Moderna is cutting vaccine shipments to Italy, France, Switzerland and Canada next week.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s other vaccine supplier has to cut back on its deliveries next week. Moderna will ship only about three-quarters of the expected supply, cutting Canada’s next shipment by more than 50,000 doses. Similar cuts are being made to Europe’s deliveries, with Italy, France and Switzerland all reporting they, too, are getting less than 80 per cent of their expected doses. It is more bad news for Canada’s already troubled vaccine supplies, after Pfizer cut back its deliveries by more than two-thirds since mid-January. Pfizer is also pushing Canada to change the label on its vaccine to declare each vial contains six doses, instead of five, allowing the drugmaker to meet its delivery contract by sending fewer vials. However, Trudeau says new export controls Europe is imposing on COVID-19 vaccines produced there won’t affect Canada, and he expects Pfizer and Moderna to catch up on their deliveries before long.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday the commission is following through on a threat to force COVID-19 vaccine makers to show them what vaccines they are producing in Europe and where those are going. She said the export transparency rule is temporary but has to be done as the continent is in an ongoing battle with vaccine-makers about slow deliveries. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca are behind on their scheduled deliveries to European nations, but it is the latter with which Europe is having the loudest fight, demanding the company ship doses made in the United Kingdom to make up for shortfalls due to production issues in its European plants. Trudeau spoke with von der Leyen earlier this week and he said she told him Canada's deliveries would continue. International Trade Minister Mary Ng spoke Thursday with European trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, and said he reiterated that assurance.