Toronto Neurosurgeon Who Murdered Wife Loses Medical Licence

TORONTO — A Toronto neurosurgeon who killed his wife, Elana Fric Shamji, two days after she filed for divorce lost his medical licence Friday, nearly a year after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in her death.

Ontario’s medical regulator moved to revoke Mohammed Shamji’s certificate of registration after a hearing held by teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario also ordered Shamji to appear for a reprimand.

Shamji, who called in to the hearing from the maximum-security Millhaven Institution in Bath, Ont., did not speak during Friday’s proceedings.

But he admitted through his lawyer to committing professional misconduct by being found guilty of an offence that is relevant to his suitability to practise medicine.

Shamji ‘accepts consequences of crime’

Peter Leigh told the panel Shamji accepts the consequences of his “violent and heinous crime” and went to great lengths to arrange his participation in the hearing.

“He is in prison and the vast majority of his relationships which he once held dear, most notably with his children and now with his profession, have been destroyed,” Leigh said.

“As in the criminal proceeding, in this proceeding Dr. Shamji has taken responsibility and he’s accepting the severe consequences, being revocation, that are commensurate with the nature of that violent crime.”

The lawyer declined to comment when asked by The Canadian Press through email whether his client plans to reapply for a medical licence, either in Ontario or elsewhere.

Shamji failed to renew his licence in August 2017 and was not a member of the college at the time of the proceedings.