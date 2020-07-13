For Vancouver’s Momona Tamada, playing Claudia Kishi in the Netflix adaptation of “The Baby-Sitters Club” came pretty naturally.

“I’ve always been a Claudia,” Tamada told HuffPost Canada in a video interview, noting that she’s identified with the character since she first read the books in elementary school. As a dancer and artist, she can relate to Claudia’s creative side.

But there are also parts of Claudia’s story in the new series that felt new to her, she explained.