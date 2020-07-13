For Vancouver’s Momona Tamada, playing Claudia Kishi in the Netflix adaptation of “The Baby-Sitters Club” came pretty naturally.
“I’ve always been a Claudia,” Tamada told HuffPost Canada in a video interview, noting that she’s identified with the character since she first read the books in elementary school. As a dancer and artist, she can relate to Claudia’s creative side.
But there are also parts of Claudia’s story in the new series that felt new to her, she explained.
Watch the video above to see Tamada chat about her on-set friendships, the show’s positive reviews, and what she loves about playing Claudia.